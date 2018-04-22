Cubs' Willson Contreras: Drives in two

Contreras went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Saturday against the Rockies.

Contreras has now recorded one hit in each of his past five games, slowly working out of a sluggish few weeks of April. While both games were at Coors Field, Contreras now has back-to-back games with extra-base hits and at least one RBI. He has yet to homer this season, but has seven doubles, alleviating some concern that his power production will remain down in the long term.