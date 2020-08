Contreras was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Indians during the fifth inning, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The 28-year-old was unhappy with a check-swing call during his third at-bat and was subsequently tossed from the contest. Contreras went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts prior to exiting. Backup catcher Victor Caratini took over behind the plate, but since he was already serving as the designated hitter, the Cubs lose the extra bat for the remainder of game.