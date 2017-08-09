Cubs' Willson Contreras: Expected to hit DL
Manager Joe Maddon said after Wednesday's game that Contreras (hamstring) will likely go on the 10-day DL, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It's a right hamstring injury for Contreras, who pulled up lame a few steps short of the first-base bag in the eighth inning. He is expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of the injury, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports, but it sounds like the Cubs are already resigned to being without Contreras for a stretch. Alex Avila should take over primary catching duties in his absence.
