Play

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Gets $4.5 million

Contreras agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Cubs, avoiding arbitration, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This is his first of three years as an arbitration-eligible player, and $4.5 million is a pretty good haul for such a player. There have been trade rumors surrounding Contreras for much of the offseason, and interested teams can now be certain how much they would have to pay Contreras in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories