Cubs' Willson Contreras: Gets breather Friday
Contreras is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.
Contreras will take a breather after starting 10 of the last 11 games for the Cubs. Chris Gimenez will start at catcher and bat eighth against Zack Wheeler and the Mets on Friday.
