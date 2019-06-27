Cubs' Willson Contreras: Gets rest Thursday

Contreras is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Braves.

Victor Caratini will pick up the start at catcher for the afternoon contest after Contreras was behind the dish for the first three games of the series. Contreras delivered big performances in each of those contests, going a collective 5-for-10 with two home runs, a triple, a double, two walks, six RBI and three runs.

