Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes deep again Tuesday

Contreras went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's win over the White Sox.

Contreras put the Cubs on the board with a three-run shot off of White Sox starter Carlos Rodon in the first inning. The young catcher now has four home runs in his last six games and seven this month, bringing his season total up to 16. With 56 RBI to boot, Contreras is establishing himself as one of the best fantasy catchers in the game.