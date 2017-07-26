Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes deep again Tuesday
Contreras went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's win over the White Sox.
Contreras put the Cubs on the board with a three-run shot off of White Sox starter Carlos Rodon in the first inning. The young catcher now has four home runs in his last six games and seven this month, bringing his season total up to 16. With 56 RBI to boot, Contreras is establishing himself as one of the best fantasy catchers in the game.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Homer paces team to victory•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Crushes 14th homer of season Friday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes deep Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Posts first four-hit game Sunday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Blasts 12th homer of campaign Friday•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...