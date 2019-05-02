Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes deep in blowout win
Contreras went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 11-0 win over the Mariners.
The Cubs' lineup has been clicking lately, and Contreras has been right in the middle of the attack, as he now has eight home runs and 19 RBI this season. The 26-year-old catcher had just 10 home runs and 54 RBI in a down 2018 campaign, and he looks well on his way to shattering those marks in 2019.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Pops home run in extra-inning win•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day off Saturday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Slugs bases-clearing double•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Registers sixth double•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hits another home run•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Posts three hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...