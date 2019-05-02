Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes deep in blowout win

Contreras went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 11-0 win over the Mariners.

The Cubs' lineup has been clicking lately, and Contreras has been right in the middle of the attack, as he now has eight home runs and 19 RBI this season. The 26-year-old catcher had just 10 home runs and 54 RBI in a down 2018 campaign, and he looks well on his way to shattering those marks in 2019.