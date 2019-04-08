Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes deep in loss

Contreras went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

Contreras accounted for all of Chicago's offense with his third home run of the season in a 4-2 loss. The 26-year-old catcher had just 10 long balls in 138 games last season, so he seems well on his way to surpassing that total in 2019. His career high mark of 21 could also be well within reach if he keeps this up.

