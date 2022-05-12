Contreras went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, three runs and a walk in the victory over the Padres on Wednesday.

Contreras launched a solo shot off Nick Martinez in the first inning and later singled and walked, coming around to score in both instances. He now has four long balls on the season and two in his last five games. The catcher has notched four multi-hit performances in his last five contests, raising his average from .227 to a team-best .304 over that stretch. Contreras continues to operate as one of the best fantasy catchers in 2022, producing a .304/.413/.522 slash line with 10 RBI and 19 runs over 92 at-bats in 25 games this year.