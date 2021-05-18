Contreras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 7-3 win over the Nationals.

Contreras batted leadoff in this one and he made his presence felt in his second at-bat, taking former teammate Jon Lester deep for his eighth home run of the season. The slugging catcher has now batted first in three of the Cubs' last four games, and Contreras had the day off in the other contest, so it looks like manager David Ross is comfortable with him in the role. Contreras doesn't offer the speed of a more traditional leadoff hitter, but he's adept at getting on base and should be able to score plenty of runs.