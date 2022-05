Contreras went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and three runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Contreras has heated up this month, as he's now batting .458 in May with two home runs, three RBI and six runs scored. For the season, he's up to a robust .935 OPS with four total home runs, as he's been the Cubs' best offensive player. The Chicago catcher should remain a strong fantasy asset as long as he stays healthy.