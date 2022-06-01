Contreras went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

Contreras continued his good recent stretch of games, as he's now batting .346 over his past eight contests with three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored. Overall, the catcher has a solid .907 OPS, which would represent a new career high if it holds up. His previous best in that category was the .888 OPS he recorded in 2019, which is also when he blasted a career-high 24 home runs. Contreras has eight home runs through 41 games this year.