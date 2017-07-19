Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes deep Tuesday
Contreras went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Braves.
That's now 13 home runs this season for the young catcher, and four already this month. Since July 1, Contreras is slashing .380/.436/.700, and he looks locked in as a strong fantasy catcher option right now.
