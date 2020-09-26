Contreras went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 10-0 win over the White Sox.
Contreras had a huge game and was instrumental in the big win over the Cubs' crosstown rivals. The catcher now has seven home runs and 26 RBI this season, and he'll look to carry some momentum into the playoffs, which start next week.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Drives in lone run Friday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Produces four hits•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Plates all four runs in win•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Three-hit game Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hits ninth-inning homer•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Will DH on Friday•