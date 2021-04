Contreras went 2-for-4 with two home runs in Saturday's win over the Braves.

Contreras took Huascar Ynoa deep twice, launching a solo shot in the first inning and adding another solo bomb in the third. The star backstop has six homers on the year and has been one of the few bright spots in the Cubs lineup this season, hitting safely in seven games in a row while posting a .282 average through his first 13 contests.