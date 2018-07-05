Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes deep Wednesday

Contreras went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.

Contreras played a key role in sending the Wrigley Field crowd home happy on the Fourth of July. His sixth inning home run broke a 2-2 tie, then he tacked on some insurance runs for the Cubs in the seventh with a double that plated two more. The young catcher has been locked in lately, going 13-for-29 over his last eight games with two home runs and 10 RBI.