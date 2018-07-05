Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes deep Wednesday
Contreras went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.
Contreras played a key role in sending the Wrigley Field crowd home happy on the Fourth of July. His sixth inning home run broke a 2-2 tie, then he tacked on some insurance runs for the Cubs in the seventh with a double that plated two more. The young catcher has been locked in lately, going 13-for-29 over his last eight games with two home runs and 10 RBI.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects three hits Sunday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day off Friday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Notches four RBI on Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Swats fifth home run•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Out of Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...