Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes yard in shootout

Contreras went 1-for-1 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 13-10 loss to the Brewers.

He was also hit by a pitch. After hitting only 10 homers in 138 games last season, Contreras is off to a quick start in that department in 2019, going yard twice in six starts.

