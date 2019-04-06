Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes yard in shootout
Contreras went 1-for-1 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 13-10 loss to the Brewers.
He was also hit by a pitch. After hitting only 10 homers in 138 games last season, Contreras is off to a quick start in that department in 2019, going yard twice in six starts.
