Contreras homered in Tuesday's intrasquad game and now leads the Cubs with three home runs during summer camp, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Contreras is off to a strong start in camp and seems poised to post good numbers in the 60-game regular season if he stays healthy. The team has already announced that Victor Caratini will be the personal catcher for Yu Darvish, which should ease the burden on Contreras behind the plate.