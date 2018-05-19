Cubs' Willson Contreras: Has three-hit game Friday

Contreras went 3-for-6 with a run and an RBI in Friday's win over the Reds.

Contreras has been absurd at the plate lately, as he's batting an even .500 (15-for-30) over his past eight games. During that span, the 25-year-old has four games with three or more hits. For the season, Contreras is slashing a healthy .287/.366/.503, all of which would be new career highs if they hold up.