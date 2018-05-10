Cubs' Willson Contreras: Has three hits Wednesday
Contreras went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.
The young catcher had been in a slump, as he came into Wednesday 2-for-24 over his previous six games. However, he's now riding a modest three-game hitting streak, and perhaps the three-hit outburst is a sign of a hot stretch on the horizon.
