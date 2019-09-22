Cubs' Willson Contreras: Held out of second straight

Contreras is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Contreras was held out Saturday to get some rest, and he will open on the bench for a second straight day Sunday with Victor Caratini catching Yu Darvish like he usually does. Contreras should be available to pinch hit, and figures to be back behind the plate for the Cubs' next game Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

