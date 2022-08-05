Contreras went 2-for-8 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and two runs scored across both games of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Contreras did his damage early in Game 1, taking St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas deep in the first inning. The catcher, who perhaps surprisingly didn't leave Chicago before the trade deadline, now has 15 home runs and an .835 OPS this season. He should be primed for a strong finish to the year in a familiar environment, though the 41-63 Cubs may opt to mix in some rest days moving forward.