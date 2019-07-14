Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hits 19th blast

Contreras went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two runs and a walk during a 10-4 victory against the Pirates on Saturday.

The Cubs catcher smashed his homer in the first, and they were off and running. Chicago scored seven runs in the first inning, turning this one into a blowout early. He is slashing .286/.382/.565 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 43 runs and one steal in 306 plate appearances this season.