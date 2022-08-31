Contreras went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.
Contreras was lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning, but he still managed to hit his 21st home run of the season in the fourth inning, which puts him one behind Patrick Wisdom for the team lead. The Chicago catcher hit a career-best 24 long balls back in 2019, and he seems poised to challenge that figure if he stays healthy the rest of the way.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Resting Sunday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Back in action Friday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Remains out of lineup•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: On bench again Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Sitting Game 2 with ankle issue•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Resting for early game•