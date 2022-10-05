Contreras went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Reds.

Contreras is now up to 22 home runs with one more game on the schedule Wednesday. If the catcher plays in the afternoon contest, he'll need two long balls to tie his career high of 24, set back in 2019. Either way, it's been a solid season for Contreras, as the veteran has an .815 OPS across 113 games. It'll be his first OPS above .800 since that 2019 campaign, when he finished with a career-best .888 mark.