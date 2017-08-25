Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hits again Friday
Contreras (hamstring) took batting practice Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
In addition to hitting for the second consecutive day, Contreras practiced throwing to second base from behind the plate. Barring any setbacks, Contreras will look to return to action in mid-September. Until then, Alex Avila and Rene Rivera are in line to spend time in the Cubs' lineup.
