Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hits another home run

Contreras went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and three RBI in Monday's 7-2 win over the Marlins.

Contreras has been on fire to begin the season, as he now has six home runs, 12 RBI and a 1.300 OPS through 15 games. The 26-year-old catcher had just 10 home runs and 54 RBI in a down 2018 campaign, and he seems poised to easily surpass those numbers in 2019 if he stays healthy.