Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hits bench Wednesday

Contreras is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Contreras started the past five contests, so he'll hit the bench for a night off despite collecting tow hits and two RBI Tuesday night. Alex Avila will pick up his first start in Chicago to replace him behind the plate.

