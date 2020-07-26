Contreras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

Contreras was scorching hot in summer camp with six home runs, and now he has his first long ball that counts in 2020. The 28-year-old caught two of the Cubs' first three games, with an appearance at DH in between. That formula could be used the rest of the way to limit the wear and tear on Contreras behind the plate.