Contreras went 4-for-5 with four singles and a strikeout in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to Cleveland.

Contreras did his part to keep the line moving Wednesday. He's rebounded after a tough stretch to start May -- the catcher has gone 7-for-14 with a pair of RBI and a run scored in his last four games. For the season, he's posted a .248/.349/.459 slash line with seven home runs, 18 RBI, 18 runs scored and two stolen bases in 129 plate appearances.