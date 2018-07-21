Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hits home run Friday

Contreras went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Cardinals.

Contreras also struck out three times, so it was a mixed effort. The 26-year-old catcher went deep in the All-Star Game Tuesday and now has eight home runs this season. He'll have to get rolling to match the 21 long balls he recorded in 2017, but he certainly has the talent to get hot in a hurry.