Contreras went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

The Cubs were stymied by Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff, scoring just one run across six innings, but Contreras hit a two-run shot off of Brent Suter in the eighth that ultimately gave Chicago the 3-2 win. It was the second home run of the season for the catcher, who has recorded a hit in five straight games to raise his season average to .226. That number should continue to climb, and Contreras can be counted on for solid production at his position if he stays healthy.