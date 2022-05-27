Contreras went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Reds.

The Cubs lost 20-5, and Contreras was replaced by P.J. Higgins in the eighth inning of the blowout, but he was still able to do a little damage. The Chicago backstop is up to six home runs on the season, with half of those coming in his past 12 games. Contreras also has a solid .869 OPS, as he's been a good fantasy contributor despite some of Chicago's struggles as a team.