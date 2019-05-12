Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hits walkoff homer
Contreras went 2-for-7 with a walkoff solo home run in a 2-1 victory against the Brewers on Saturday.
The 26-year-old ended the 15-inning marathon with a solo bomb to left. Contreras has hits in 10 straight games in which he's recorded an official at-bat, and during that stretch, he's hitting .441 with four home runs and seven RBI. This hot streak has bumped his slash line up to .315/.430/.640, and he also has 10 home runs, 23 RBI, 23 runs and a steal in 111 at-bats. He's looking like a fantasy superstar at the catcher position.
