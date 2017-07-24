Cubs' Willson Contreras: Homer paces team to victory
Contreras hit his 15th home run of the season in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals.
The catcher's two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a 3-3 tie and propelled the Cubs to their eighth win in the last nine games. Contreras has been going deep rather frequently, as Sunday's blast marked the third time he's left the yard in the last four games -- a span that's also featured seven RBI.
