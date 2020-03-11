Cubs' Willson Contreras: Homers during three-hit game
Contreras went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants.
Contreras has been chugging along this spring, posting a .292 batting average and .930 OPS in Cactus League play. The 27-year-old catcher had a solid 2019 campaign with 24 home runs and 64 RBI, and he should once again be one of the top options at the position in 2020.
