Contreras went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 15-2 win over the Phillies.

Contreras had two of the Cubs' 19 hits in the easy win. The catcher now has 14 home runs, which is second on the team to Patrick Wisdom, to go along with a solid .843 OPS. With Chicago sitting at just 36-57, the veteran Contreras remains a likely trade candidate before the upcoming deadline. The Cubs moved all of Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez before the deadline last year, leaving Contreras, Jason Heyward and Kyle Hendricks as the lone remaining players from the 2016 championship squad.