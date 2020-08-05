Contreras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

Contreras extended the Cubs' lead to 5-2 in the eighth inning and they ended up needing the insurance run. The Chicago catcher has been locked in with a 1.013 OPS through 10 games, and he should continue to post strong numbers from the middle of the team's lineup.