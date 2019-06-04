Cubs' Willson Contreras: Homers in win
Contreras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 8-1 win over the Angels.
The hot-hitting catcher just keeps producing for the Cubs, as he's now up to 13 home runs and 33 RBI to go with a solid .962 OPS. Contreras had a down 2018, with just 10 home runs, 54 RBI and a .729 OPS, but the 27-year-old has bounced back in a big way this season.
