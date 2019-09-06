Cubs' Willson Contreras: Huge game in Milwaukee

Contreras went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a solo home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's 10-5 win over the Brewers.

Contreras returned from the injured list Tuesday, and the slugging catcher has hit the ground running. In two games, he's now 6-for-8 with two home runs to get to 21 long balls for the season. Contreras certainly looks healthy and ready to put up big numbers the rest of the way.