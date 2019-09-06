Cubs' Willson Contreras: Huge game in Milwaukee
Contreras went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a solo home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's 10-5 win over the Brewers.
Contreras returned from the injured list Tuesday, and the slugging catcher has hit the ground running. In two games, he's now 6-for-8 with two home runs to get to 21 long balls for the season. Contreras certainly looks healthy and ready to put up big numbers the rest of the way.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Clobbers homer in return•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Officially back from IL•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Will return against Seattle•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Could be back for Milwaukee series•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Ready for rehab stint•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Takes BP, runs bases•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...