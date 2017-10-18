Cubs' Willson Contreras: In lineup for Game 4

Contreras (forearm) is starting at catcher and batting fifth for Game 4 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Contreras took a pitch off his forearm in the eighth inning of Game 3, but the injury was never expected to keep him out of the Cubs' crucial Game 4 clash. He's 2-for-11 with six strikeouts in the NLCS, which the Dodgers lead 3-0.