Cubs' Willson Contreras: Increases activity Wednesday
Contreras (hamstring) participated in agility drills and caught for teammate Jake Arrieta on Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Contreras' workout Wednesday included sprints and additional running drills. He did a similar workout Tuesday, so seeing him be able to increase his level of activity in such a short amount of time is certainly promising. If he keeps his current pace, a mid-September activation from the disabled list should be in order for Contreras. Until then, Alex Avila and Rene Rivera will share time in the Cubs' lineup.
