Contreras went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an RBI single in Saturday's win over Milwaukee.

Contreras launched a two-run shot in the fifth inning that scored Nick Madrigal. He also knocked in Rafael Ortega for what would turn out to be the game-winning run on a single in the 11th inning. The home run was the 20th of the year for the catcher and comes two days after a two-homer outing against Baltimore. Contreras has gone 4-for-11 with no strikeouts over his last three games, raising his batting average to .250 for the year.