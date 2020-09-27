The Cubs scratched Contreras from the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Contreras was in line to serve as Chicago's designated hitter in the regular-season finale, but those duties will now fall to Javier Baez instead. Manager David Ross noted that nothing is physically wrong with Contreras; the skipper just decided that he wanted to get Baez some more at-bats heading into the postseason.