Cubs' Willson Contreras: Launches another spring home run
Contreras went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Rangers.
Contreras is off to a good start this spring, as he now has two home runs and five RBI in his first three games. The 26-year-old catcher took a step back in the power department last season, as he saw his home run total dip from 21 in 2017 to just 10. If Contreras can regain his homer stroke in 2019 he should be among the top catchers in fantasy baseball.
