Cubs' Willson Contreras: Launches first home run Tuesday
Contreras went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run, his first of the season, in Tuesday's win over the Indians.
Contreras is slashing a solid .274/.361/.438, but the one home run to date is a bit disappointing considering he blasted 21 in 377 at-bats last season. However, the 25-year-old's MLB track record suggests that he should start to see more balls go over the fence if he keeps making good contact at the plate.
