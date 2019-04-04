Cubs' Willson Contreras: Launches first home run

Contreras went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Braves.

Contreras hit a two-run shot in the sixth inning that put the Cubs up 3-2, though their bullpen would squander the lead a few innings later. The Chicago catcher had a disappointing 10 home runs and 54 RBI in 2018, but he's off to a solid start with a .429/.556/.786 line through five games in what could be a bounceback season.