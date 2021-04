Contreras is starting at catcher and batting first in Saturday's game against the Pirates.

It's not every day that a catcher bats leadoff, but Contreras was already batting second for the Cubs, and he'll now move up a spot with Ian Happ out of Saturday's lineup. Contreras doesn't offer a ton of speed atop the lineup, though he's good at getting on base and could score a handful of runs if the Chicago bats behind him are able to get going after a sluggish season opener Thursday.