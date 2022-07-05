Contreras was removed in the 10th inning of Monday's loss against the Brewers due to hamstring tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Contreras was curiously replaced in extra innings, but manager David Ross explained after the game that the backstop was pulled due to the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day and figures to be re-evaluated Tuesday morning.
